CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,339 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

MUFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

