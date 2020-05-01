CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,245 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Fossil Group worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,155 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,639 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 111,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 510.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.89. Fossil Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 90,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Chiasson purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,362 shares of company stock valued at $711,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

