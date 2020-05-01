CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $145,000 in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

