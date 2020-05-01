Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sundial Growers worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 216.67% and a negative net margin of 385.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDL shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

