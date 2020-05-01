Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sundial Growers worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 216.67% and a negative net margin of 385.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDL shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc
Broadcom Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Broadcom Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Tiffany & Co. Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Tiffany & Co. Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Middleby Corp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Middleby Corp
Slack Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Slack Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report