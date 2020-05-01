CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,739,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 157,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 279,250 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,907,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NMR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

