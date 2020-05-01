CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Lonestar Resources US worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LONE opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.81. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.94.
About Lonestar Resources US
Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.
