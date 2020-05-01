CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Lonestar Resources US worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

LONE opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.81. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.