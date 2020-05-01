CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $174,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE CNP opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

