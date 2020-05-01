Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

