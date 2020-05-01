Digitalx (ASX:DCC) Stock Price Down 100%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Digitalx Ltd (ASX:DCC)’s share price dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), approximately 10,942,912 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$39,171.00 ($27,780.85).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 20.09.

About Digitalx (ASX:DCC)

DigitalX Limited develops software products in Australia. It provides corporate and investment advisory, tech due diligence and consulting, and marketing and promotional material services; and security and software development consulting services for blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. The company was formerly known as Digital CC Limited and changed its name to DigitalX Limited in December 2015.

