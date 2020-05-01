Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives News Impact Score of 2.25

Headlines about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a coverage optimism score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

CMCSA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

