Barclays Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $125.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $125.00 price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,155.6% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.