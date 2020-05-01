Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Share Price

News headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of -1.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $419.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

