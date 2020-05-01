Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $208.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.73. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

