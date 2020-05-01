Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $239.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average is $221.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.