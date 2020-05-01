Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns News Impact Rating of -1.00

News coverage about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shares of GILD opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

