Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.05 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.95.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,348.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $847.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,319.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

