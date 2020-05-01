Research Analysts Set Expectations for TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

NYSE:TEL opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

