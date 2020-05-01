FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

