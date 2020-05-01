Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

NYSE MCD opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

