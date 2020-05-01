Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

