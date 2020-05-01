Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the healthcare product maker an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

