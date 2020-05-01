CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,669 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $13,327,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

