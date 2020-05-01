Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,653.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $55.40 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

