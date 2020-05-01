Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,653.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $55.40 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,669 Pinterest
CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,669 Pinterest
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Mantech International Corp
CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Mantech International Corp
CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,577 Healthpeak Properties
CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,577 Healthpeak Properties


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report