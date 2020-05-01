CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LHC Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LHC Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.