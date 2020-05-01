CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $189.48 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 121.33%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

