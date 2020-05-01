CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANT opened at $86.34 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

