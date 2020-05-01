CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,577 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $347,517,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,999,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,493,000 after acquiring an additional 694,337 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $338,518,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

