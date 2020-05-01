CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,577 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $347,517,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,999,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,493,000 after acquiring an additional 694,337 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $338,518,000.
In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
