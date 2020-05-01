CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,577 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $347,517,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,999,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,493,000 after acquiring an additional 694,337 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $338,518,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,669 Pinterest
CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,669 Pinterest
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Mantech International Corp
CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Mantech International Corp
CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,577 Healthpeak Properties
CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,577 Healthpeak Properties


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report