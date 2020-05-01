Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

