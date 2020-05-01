Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,568 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,568 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRG opened at $6.64 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

