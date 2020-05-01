Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRCA opened at $12.07 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

