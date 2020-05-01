First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROBT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

ROBT opened at $31.35 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.