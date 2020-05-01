Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,675,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 475,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $41.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

