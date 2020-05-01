Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

