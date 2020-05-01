Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

