Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

