Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 112,161 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 91.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000.

SPDW stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

