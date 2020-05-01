4,050 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. Analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,314.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,883 shares of company stock worth $9,816,099 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

