Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,657,000 after buying an additional 425,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after buying an additional 274,109 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

