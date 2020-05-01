The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in The Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 65,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in The Western Union by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in The Western Union by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,056,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,888 shares during the period.

NYSE WU opened at $19.07 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

