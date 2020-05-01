Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mellanox Technologies worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $242,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 867,038 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $105,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLNX. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

