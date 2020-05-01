Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,457 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

