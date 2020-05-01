Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after buying an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $179,337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after buying an additional 648,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after buying an additional 218,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

