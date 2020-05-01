Cwm LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20,413.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,715 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

