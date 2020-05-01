Cwm LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

