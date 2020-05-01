Cwm LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $119.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

