CX Institutional Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CX Institutional increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16,785.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services by 88.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

