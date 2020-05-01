CX Institutional Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $130.29 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

