CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

