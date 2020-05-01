CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 232.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Celanese by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Celanese by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 12.08%. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

