CX Institutional Buys 20,141 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 128.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,554,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,710,000 after buying an additional 143,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 989.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

